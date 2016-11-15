Joseph (Joey) Lynn Silcox

Joe was a very bright, fun loving guy. He was a nice, kind-hearted and loyal person that always stood up for his family and friends. From the words of all of Joe's friends, "Joe always put a smile on my face and always had me laughing".

Joe is survived by his parents, his sister Jenna (Jake) Molyet. His step-sister, Sydney (Tim) Fox and step-brother Dakota Schwan. Nieces, Ellie Molyet, Hannah And Olivia Fox. Nephew, Parker Fox. Many aunts, uncles and cousins. Joe is also survived by his fur-baby, Brooklyn.

Joe is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ray and Barbara Silcox and maternal grandparents, Frederick and Nancy Decaminada

Friends will be received on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, Bellevue where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorials can be made to, Another Chance Sanctuary, Clyde.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com