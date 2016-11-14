William I. Warner

He was born June 17, 1921 in Clyde to Zeno and Lottie (Greene) Warner.

Mr. Warner graduated from Townsend High School in 1939. He served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a well-respected farmer in our area. Because of that respect, he had been chosen as Farmer of the Year in Sandusky County.

Mr. Warner was a member of First United Methodist Church, Clyde; Ohio Flying Farmers, where he had served as President; International Flying Farmers; 4-H advisor; Jr. Fair leader; Farm Bureau. He had served as the President of the Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce; on the Boards of Key Bank and Fremont Savings Bank; President of the Ohio Cattleman's Association; Board of Ohio Sugar Beet Growers Association; and former President of the Sandusky County Board of Health.

On Sept. 12, 1942, he married Evelyn (Jay) Warner and she survives. Also surviving are their children: Patricia (Gil) Root of Fremont; Kay Collins of Vickery; Janet (Dennis) Snyder of Fremont; David (Sally) Warner of Vickery; and Daniel (Sue) Warner of Fremont; grandchildren: Bob, Dawn, Jada, Jack, Jim, Allan, Chad, Sharalyn, Michelle, Krista, Amy, Mike, Andy, Kellie, Paul, Gwendolyn, Jacob, Rebecca; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and his siblings: Norman (Betty) Warner of Vickery and Betty (Bob) Wright of Clyde.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons: Jack and William Jr.; and his sisters: Ruth Zieber and Leona Nebergall.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St, Clyde. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 510 W. Maple St, Clyde. The Revs. Sheryl Seitz and Gary Click will officiate. Burial will follow in Parkhurst Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Jack & William Jr Warner Family Scholarship Fund (in care of Margaretta Schools), 4-H Foundation, or Townsend Ruritan.

Online condolences may be shared at www.auxterfuneralhomes.com.