She was born on March 3, 1958 in Garrett, Indiana to the late Richard C. "Rink" and Clarice (Pacey) Rettig. Patty was a graduate of Plymouth High School and had worked at Pepperidge Farm in Willard for 22 years. She had enjoyed casino trips, reading, socializing with her friends, and most of all, spending time with her granddaughter, Alexis.

She is survived by a son, Jason Rettig of Willard; a granddaughter, Alexis Rettig; 2 sisters, Rebecca (Randy) Johnson of New Haven, Barbara Rettig of Plymouth; a brother, Robert (Ruth) Rettig of Willard; nieces and nephews, Andrea, Mike, Sarah,Cody; several great nieces and nephews; and an aunt, Malinda (Bill) Grimm.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by a nephew, Aaron Hopkins.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Monday, November 14, 2016 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. A funeral service will be on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the funeral home at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Bart McKelvey officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Galion. Memorial contribtuions may be made to the

Multiple Sclerosis Association. Online condolences may be expressed to Patty's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com