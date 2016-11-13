Frank A. Leimeister

He was born in Berlin Twp. on January 29, 1939 and lived in Wellington for 24 years before moving to Huron.

He worked for Sunrise Cooperative, Norwalk for 46 years retiring in 2014.

He was a US Army Veteran.

He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Huron. He enjoyed playing golf, helping others, as well as being outdoors and farming. He belonged to the Western Square Dance Club, Norwalk.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan ( Welch) Leimeister; three sons, Christopher (Lisa), Adam (Charlene), and Wade (Tracy) Leimeister; 9 grandchildren, Nicki (Josh), Anthony, Kevin (Valerie), Alex (Briana), Isaac (Sarah), Jacob, Zach, Justin (Emily), and Clayton (Brittany); 8 great-grandchildren, Clinton, Joy, Evie, Zoey, Selah, Sadie, Lorelai, and Creighton; 5 sisters, Dorothy Fannin, Catherine Clouse, Rose Fannin, Ruth Wood, and Monica Leimeister; and 3 brothers, Tony (Virginia) Leimeister, Paul (Anne) Leimeister, and John (Martha) Leimeister.

He is preceded in death by 4 sisters, Mary Moyer, Norma Leimeister, Rita Roberts, and Theresa Wyatt; and 4 brothers, Michael, Charles, James, and Peter Leimeister; and his parents, Joseph and Ada (Good) Leimeister.

According to Frank’s wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial mass will be held Tuesday, Nov 15th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main Street, Huron with Rev. Jeffrey McBeth, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky 44870, or to Cancer Services, 505 E. Perkins Ave, Sandusky, 44870, or to the Huron Rescue Squad, 413 Main Street, Huron, 44839.

Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com.

Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is handling the arrangements.