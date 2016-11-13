Dorothy Mae Snipes

She was born on March 16, 1936 in Greenup, Kentucky to the late Elbert and Mallie (Hughes) Grizzle. Dorothy had retired from MTD in Willard and was a member of Willard United Baptist Church in Willard. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, was an avid collector of cook books and glassware, and loved her dog, "Pepper".

Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Trena (Brad) Butcher of Shiloh, Corinna (Mike) Dunaway of Marion, Ella (Walter) Kaple of New Washington; 7 grandchildren, Joe (Jenny) Kaple, Erika (Coty) Crapo, Lauren Butcher, Chance Butcher, Braden Butcher, Erin Dunaway, Laura Dunaway; 4 great grandchildren, Carson Rader, Lucas Rader, Colten Crapo, and Jace Kaple.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Leo Snipes; and three sons, Terry, Paul, and Tim Snipes.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. A funeral service will be Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at the Willard United Baptist Church in Willard with Rev. Danny Hamilton officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Willard United Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to Dorothy's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com