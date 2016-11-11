Eddie Raye King

He was born May 2, 1965 in Long Beach, CA to the late W.G. “Wayne” King and Rachael “Terrie” (Butcher) (King) Back. He graduated high school in Madison, TN and then while he told his family he was working he quietly attended cooking classes. He became a trained Chef and worked in restaurants in Florida and New Orleans. He enjoyed riding his bike to work and to exercise.

He is survived by his mother, Rachael “Terrie” (Butcher) (King) Back of Norwalk; stepfather, Roy Back of Norwalk; siblings, Sean Christopher King of Norwalk, Pennie Gaye Leslie of Portland, Tennessee, Wayne Charles King of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sam (Marsha) Back of North Fairfield and Michael (Lisa) Back of Florida and Diana (Roger) Rhine of Greenwich; nieces, nephews and cousin, Darlene Greaser and family of Wakeman.

Friends may call on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 12:00 noon at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk with Pastor Ronnie Sallee officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.