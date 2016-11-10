Seldon Craft

He was born October 22, 1931 in Foraker, Kentucky, to the late Lacy and Meldie Craft, and lived in this area most of his life. Seldon was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from New Departure of Sandusky, Ohio in 1970, and had driven taxi for Al’s Cab Company of Norwalk, Ohio. Seldon was a life member of Eagles Aerie #711, Norwalk, Ohio, Car Coddlers, and had bowled on several bowling leagues. Seldon also enjoyed fishing, boating, playing cards, working on cars and going to eat.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary J. (LaFace) Craft of Norwalk, Ohio, by his son, John (Nancy) Widman of Delta, Ohio, by his daughter, Ann (Bob) Parker of Norwalk, Ohio, by 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, and by several nieces and nephews. Seldon was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Craft in 2010, and by his brothers and sisters, Cecil Craft, Lizzie Craft, Ollie Craft, Tressie Arnett, Lula Wisecup, Daisy Oney, Clinton (Dudley) Craft, Eldon Craft, and Elmer Craft.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 13, 2016 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio, where funeral services will be held on Monday, November 14, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. Minister Robert G. Craft will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneral home.com.