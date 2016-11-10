Imogene E. Barnett

She was born on December 9, 1928 in Grassy, Kentucky to the late Edd and Minnie (Ferguson) Feltner. Imogene was a homemaker and had enjoyed gardening, going to church, cooking, and spending time with her family. She attended the Temple of God Church in Shelby, where she was a Sunday school teacher and treasurer.

Imogene is survived by her 5 children, Garry Barnett of Columbus, Randy (Carol) Barnett of Willard, Glenn Barnett of Willard, Joel (Sarah) Barnett of Willard, and Rita (William) Wallace of Tiro; 14 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; 5 brothers, Roy (Nora), Vondel, Linville (Loretta), James (Marian), and Eddie (Joyce) Feltner; 2 sisters, Jerry (Charles) Duncan, Sandra (Bill) Bartley; and a brother in law, Harold Gray.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Barnett; 2 sons, Lloyd and Tim Barnett; a brother, Harold Feltner; and a sister, Margie Gray.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Sunday, November 13, 2016 from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. A funeral service will be Monday, November 14, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Rev. George Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Online condolences may be made to Imogene's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com