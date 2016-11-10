logo

Imogene E. Barnett

WILLARD — Imogene E. Barnett, 87, resident of Willard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at the Willows at Willard.

She was born on December 9, 1928 in Grassy, Kentucky to the late Edd and Minnie (Ferguson) Feltner. Imogene was a homemaker and had enjoyed gardening, going to church, cooking, and spending time with her family. She attended the Temple of God Church in Shelby, where she was a Sunday school teacher and treasurer.

Imogene is survived by her 5 children, Garry Barnett of Columbus, Randy (Carol) Barnett of Willard, Glenn Barnett of Willard, Joel (Sarah) Barnett of Willard, and Rita (William) Wallace of Tiro; 14 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; 5 brothers, Roy (Nora), Vondel, Linville (Loretta), James (Marian), and Eddie (Joyce) Feltner; 2 sisters, Jerry (Charles) Duncan, Sandra (Bill) Bartley; and a brother in law, Harold Gray.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Barnett; 2 sons, Lloyd and Tim Barnett; a brother, Harold Feltner; and a sister, Margie Gray.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard on Sunday, November 13, 2016 from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. A funeral service will be Monday, November 14, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Rev. George Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Online condolences may be made to Imogene's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com