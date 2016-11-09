Lyle was preceded in death by his father, Robert Carl Viock, brother, Peter Allen Viock, son, Lyle Ernest Viock, Jr., mother, Esther Mae (Brown) Viock, and wife, Pamela Kay (Caris) Viock.

He is survived by his daughter, Esther Mae Viock of Norwalk, Ohio, by his son, Patrick Charles Haden Viock of Norwalk, Ohio, by his daughter in law, Lindsay Marie Connor, by his granddaughter, Addison Marie Campbell, by his siblings, Harold Conrad of Norwalk, Ohio, Marcella Gortner of Lima, Ohio, Carol Conrad of Lima, Ohio, Bill Viock of Donellen, Florida, Grace Reed of Monroeville, Ohio, Edna (Jim) Villarreal of Greenwich, Ohio, Kevin (Michelle) Viock of Willard, Ohio, and Chris (Stephanie) Viock of Monroeville, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lyle was born in Norwalk, Ohio, November 13, 1958. He was raised in Norwalk and lived most of his life in Norwalk and surrounding cities. Lyle was a general laborer who in his spare time enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending quality time with his loved ones. He was a very loving, fun, good hearted, and compassionate man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He had a bubbly and bright personality. Lyle was a previous member of the Guinea Corner Church of God of Willard, Ohio, and had an unbreakable faith.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 11, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Pastor Velman Sexton will officiate. If anyone would like to send flowers you may do so. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.