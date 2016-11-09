Donald A. Williams

He was born October 22, 1961 in Sandusky to the late Hobert G. Williams II and Judith A. (Clapp) Williams, and attended Norwalk High School.

He is survived by his daughter, Fawn Williams of Norwalk; a grandson, Landyn Houghtlen of Norwalk; fiancé, Brenda Simmons of Niles, OH siblings, Hobert (Petrina) Williams of Sandusky, Kimberly (Joseph) Hardy of Norwalk and Kathleen Williams of Huron; nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Norwalk Reservoir on Sunday, November 13, 2016 from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the family in care of the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.