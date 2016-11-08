Kimberly R. Judge

She was born January 28, 1970 in Norwalk and was a 1988 graduate of Bellevue Senior High School and EHOVE. Kim was previously employed at the Beauty Vault in Monroeville. Prior to this she was a substitute teacher at EHOVE in the Cosmetology Department, had done hair for Gaymont Nursing Home and taught at the Elite School of Cosmetology in Norwalk. She loved karaoke, camping and spending time with her kids. Kim was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Monroeville.

She is survived by her husband of seven years, Joshua Judge; four daughters, Megan Hurst, Haley Hurst and Jenna Hurst all of Sevierville, Tennessee; Natalie Judge of Monroeville; one granddaughter, Lydia Hurst; her parents, Milford and Joanne (Lozier) Howerton of Clyde; her siblings, Jamie Spiegel of Sandusky, Jeff (Lisa) Howerton of Norwalk, Julie Howerton of Clyde and Shawn (Amy) Howerton of Clinton, South Carolina; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Michelle Croll and Tina Dendinger; one brother, Zachary Gunther.

Friends may call Friday, November 11, 2016 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville and on Saturday, November 12, 2016 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church, 121 Broad Street, Monroeville. The Rev. Dr. Amy C. Little will officiate. A luncheon will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.