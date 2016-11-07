Kyle Phillip Cherry

He was born January 18, 1999 in Sandusky and was enrolled in the Townsend Community School. Kyle’s hobbies included Pokémon, Star Wars, tattoos; he loved drawing, watching and listening to comedians and Impractical Jokers. He was employed at Burger King in Bellevue and hoped to join the Army after graduation.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Cole of Bellevue; father, Brian (Lisa Drake) Cherry of Sandusky; two brothers, Sean (Heidi) Wilson of Toledo and Shannon (Katie) Wilson of Waterville; four sisters, Devon Woodruff of Norwalk, Lauren Woodruff of Nashville, TN, Anna Marie Fedele and ShiAnne Cherry both of Bellevue; maternal grandmother, Margaret Cole of Mishawaka, Indiana; paternal grandparents, Lynn & Betty Cherry of Bay View; girlfriend, Lexi Krupp of Bellevue; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives, including special cousins, Marla Lochotzki of Bay View and Stacy Lochotzki of Sandusky.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard M. Cole; one aunt, Diana Lochotzki; one cousin, Aiden William Beck and other loved relatives.

Friends may call on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 from 2-8:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 11:00 AM. Fr. Nick Cunningham will officiate. Burial will be held in Meadow Green Cemetery, Huron.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home on behalf of the family.

Condolences may be shared at pfeilfuneralhome.com.