Fred Scheid

He was born June 22, 1947 in Norwalk, Ohio and was a graduate of Monroeville, Ohio. He was an US Army Veteran. He was a member of the Monroeville American Legion Post 547, Sandusky AMVETS, Monroeville Rod & Gun Club and the Bellevue Eagles.

Fred was a proud lifelong farmer and former employee of Gates Builders. He always loved spending time with family and friends in his shop.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judith (Presler) Scheid; children, Chris (Gerry) Williams, Aaron "Bailey:" Scheid, Jason Scheid and Kevin Scheid; grandchildren, Jordan and Jacob Williams and Levi Scheid; mother, Greta Scheid; siblings, Karen Hainline, John Scheid and Kirk Scheid.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lowell "Tuffy" Scheid

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 9, 2016 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio. The funeral service will be Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 11:30 A.M. at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Monroeville, Ohio on Sandhill Road, with Rev. Amy Little officiating. Burial will be at the St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Monroeville, Ohio at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice of Sandusky. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.