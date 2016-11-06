Eugene J. “Moose” Missler

He was born July 14, 1946 in Bellevue, Ohio, to the late Donald and Margaret (Fleming) Missler, and was a lifelong area resident. Gene was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany and France during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Teamsters Union, and drove truck for Wikel Bulk Express of Huron, Ohio. Gene had also worked and retired from Vulcan Materials of Punta Gorda, Florida. He was a life member, twice Post Commander, and current member of the Executive Board, of Ken Bur Bell Post #41, American Legion, was a life member of Eagles Aerie #711, Norwalk, Ohio, was a member of Firelands Post #2743 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Norwalk, Ohio, the National Order of the Moose, and the Norwalk Bronson Conservation Club. Gene was also a former member of the Huron County Veterans Service Council.

He enjoyed playing dart ball, traveling, NASCAR, truck driving rodeo, the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns, rose gardening, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Norma J. (Simon) Missler of Norwalk, Ohio, by his children, Debra (Bill) Morrow of Norwalk, Ohio, Dawn (Scott Pheifer) Missler of New London, Ohio, Wendy (Jeff) Osborn of Norwalk, Ohio, Aimee (Philip) Penson of Norwalk, Ohio, and Jean (Brad) Albrecht of New London, Ohio, by his grandchildren, Joe, Matt, Katie, Maggie, Dalton, Devin, Brandon, Breeanne, Adrian, Shelby, Michael, Dakota, and Summer, and by his great grandchildren, Colton, McKenna, Ryker, Jaxon, and Cameron. Gene is also survived by his sisters, Joanne Messner of Virginia, Donna Sams of Norwalk, Ohio, and Linda Downing of Norwalk, Ohio.

Friends may call on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. A celebration of Gene’s life will be held on Friday, November 11, 2016 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the American Legion Post #41, 1544, U.S. Highway 20, Norwalk, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity. Online condolences may be made by going to www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com.