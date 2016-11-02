Betty J. Barnett

She is survived by 5 children, Diana (Marion) Lindsey of Willard, Lorrie (Sherman Conley) Barnett of Mansfield, Sherry (Kevin) Lyman of Tiffin, Pamela Campbell of Monroeville and Kenneth Huston of Tiffin; 10 step-children, Gary (Carla) Barnett of Willard, Eric (Renee) Barnett of Willard, Jimmy (Tracy) Barnett of Willard, Randy (Tammy) Barnett of Shiloh, Brian (Robin) Barnett of Willard, Ronnie Bentley of Willard, Kenneth Bentley of Willard, Mark Barnett of Willard, Ladonna (Carlos) Cains of Clyde and Rochilla Morrow of Berlington, N.C.; 1 brother, Jim (Patti) Schaub of Shelby; 1 sister, Annie Shultz of Galion; 36 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Johnny Barnett; a grandson, Damien Lindsey and a son-in-law, Walter Campbell

Friends may call at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Friday, November 4, 2016 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM where a funeral service will be at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven.