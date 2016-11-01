Cathy Anne Jackson

Cathy graduated from New London High School in 1971. She was the operational manager at IPD for 16 years and at Jennings and Churella for over 20 years. She was a very dedicated employee.

She cherished her family and friends and loved cooking and holidays.

Cathy will be deeply missed by her husband of 44 years, Garry; sons, Mathew (Heather) Jackson of Port Clinton and Luke (Jess) Jackson of Sheffield Lake; 4 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Robert (Ruth) Wolfe and Dane (Sue) Wolfe and a host of friends and family.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Wolfe.

A memorial visitation will be held Monday, November 7, 2016 from 5-8 pm at Eastman Funeral Home in New London. A burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be given to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1050 Dauch Drive, Ashland, Ohio 44805. Condolences to the Jackson family may be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.