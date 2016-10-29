Karl F. Leber

He was born October 18, 1932 in Monroeville to the late Clayton and Martha J. (Baker) Leber. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Norwalk and the Knights of Columbus, Monroeville.

He was an independent Insurance Agent for over 40 years, and worked at the former Gould, Clevite and Tenneco in Milan. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, where he volunteered to babysit at any time. He was an avid Ohio State and Notre Dame fan, and enjoyed watching all Ohio sports.

He is survived by his life partner, Delores K. Neeley; children, Tony (Kimberly) Leber, Rhonda (Mark) Cullen, Lisa (Jayce) LaPlaca and Vince Leber; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Helen Privett and Shirley Schalk; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his children, Phillip Daniel Neeley and Lisa Kay Neeley; siblings, Robert, Alice and Junior.

There will be no visitation or service. Private interment will be held at Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.