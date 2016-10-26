Dorothy Jane (Wright) Kerkhoff

Jane (known as Janie to her family) was born July 31, 1923, in Marion County, Indiana, to the late Reo H. and Eva M. Davis Wright and came to Norwalk in 1961. She lived in Norwalk in the house she and her husband built until 2013 when declining health convinced her to leave. She lived for several months with each of her three children before settling in an assisted living facility in Orlando.

Jane was the valedictorian of the 1941 class of Southport High School near Indianapolis, Indiana, and a graduate of Indiana Business School. She also attended classes at Butler University, Marshall University, and Bowling Green University (Firelands campus).

Jane married Richard E. (Dick) Kerkhoff on November 27, 1947, in Indianapolis, Indiana. They lived in Lafayette, Indiana and Jane worked at the Purdue University Athletic Department while Dick earned his degree. They then lived in Dayton, Ohio, and in Cincinnati, Ohio, before moving to Norwalk for Dick's new job at NASA Plumbrook Station. Jane worked for the Norwalk Public Library for 18 years as a cataloguer and generalist librarian.

Jane was a member of the Norwalk First Presbyterian Church where she served various terms as Elder, Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and chair of the Worship Committee, Christian Education Committee, and Library Committee. She and Dick especially enjoyed participating in the hand bell choir. Jane was also very involved in the Interfaith Migrant Ministry program.

Jane was a life member of the service sorority Beta Sigma Phi and served in various offices. She was named “Girl of the Year” in 1958 in the Cincinnati area and also in 1967 in the Norwalk area. While her children were in school, she was active in PTA, serving as president and in other offices, and she served as a Cub Scout den mother for several years. In later years she was also a longtime volunteer in the office of Habitat for Humanity.

Jane enjoyed spending time with family, and was a rabid sports fan. Even after moving to Orlando she continued to follow her beloved Cavaliers and Indians (not so much the Browns). She also enjoyed traveling, especially family cruises to Alaska, the Bahamas, and Hawaii.

She is survived by daughter and spouse Diane Kerkhoff and Beverly McCormick of Orlando, Florida, sons and daughters in law Dan and Barbara Kerkhoff of Wylie, Texas, and Rick and Carla Kerkhoff of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is also survived by sister Rea Marie Wright Rogers of Indianapolis, Indiana, grandchildren Rick Ashburn, Kristen Kerkhoff, John Kerkhoff, Joe Kerkhoff, Sarah Tate, Emily Kerkhoff, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard E. Kerkhoff in 1997 and her sister Phyllis E. Wright McClure in 2005.

Friends may call Monday, October 31, 2016 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk and also Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 Firelands Blvd, Norwalk. The Rev. Adrian N. Doll and the Rev. Clair Brewer will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Norwalk.

Memorial contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity, Norwalk Public Library, or First Presbyterian Church.