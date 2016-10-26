Betty June Fitzpatrick Stevens

She met her husband, Wesley M. Stevens through his future sister-in-law upon his return from the military. Together they raised four children and shared 69 perfect years together. They moved to south Florida in the late 1960’s for work and then moved to central Florida in the late 1970’s.

Betty and Wesley put each other first before all else. They enjoyed the Fitchville community activities and when the kids were young they cherished family time at Mohican where they would hike and often brought family and friends from church to join them. Betty spent most holidays at Disney World where she met longtime friends who they enjoyed seeing frequently until they were no longer able to go.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, Melvin (Tuula) Fitzpatrick of Burbank, Ohio; sons, Mark (Nori) Stevens of Jasper, Alberta, Canada and Charles (Nancy) of Lewisville, Texas; daughter, Wendy (David) Boehm of Lauderhill, Florida and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son, Murray.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Eastman Funeral Home, New London where a burial will follow in Fitchville Cemetery. Condolences to the family can be expressed online by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.