Colleen Christine (Limbird) Leber

Colleen was born on May 15, 1958 to James and Dolores (Buchman) Limbird. She grew up in North Monroeville in a home built by her father. Colleen graduated from Monroeville High School and Providence School of Nursing. Colleen was a bright student and talented nurse, but she ultimately found her true calling when she became a mother. In this role, Colleen dedicated her life to being a devoted advocate, patient teacher, and constant nurturer to her four children. Her kind spirit, abundant wisdom, and infinite selflessness were cherished by her family, and she will be missed beyond measure. In addition to being the ultimate mother, Colleen was also the loyal caregiver for her parents and served as steward of the family farms. She was a resident of Marywood, Ohio for over forty years and enjoyed the simple pleasures of living in the country.

A loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Colleen was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, James Clifford Limbird. Colleen is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband, Dick; her children Richard, Nathan (Ashley), Mara, and Jena (Justin); grandchildren Carter and Micah; and brother Jim (Cathy) Limbird.

Honoring Colleen’s final wishes for her family, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held. Interment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Marywood.

The family would like to thank Dr. Amy Reese of the Seidman Cancer Center at Firelands Hospital and Dr. Sara Graham at Stein Hospice, along with all those in the community that kept Colleen in their prayers during her illness.

Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, is in care of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870, and the St. Michael’s Cemetery Fund (Marywood), 16209 E CR 46, Bellevue, OH 44811.