Virginia H. (Brannan) Jewell

She was born August 2, 1923 in Denver, Colorado to the late Ross L. Brannan and Helen F. (Newman) Brannan.

She is survived by her sons James (Ronda) Jewell of Fort Wayne, IN. and Ronald (Anne) Jewell of Harbor Springs, MI; her daughters Florence Dyer of Norwalk, OH; and Debra (Mike) Canfield of Stuarts Draft, VA., her sisters Frances Hartman of Circleville, OH., “Duke” Curry of Findlay, OH., Donna Smith of Hicksville, OH., and Barbara (Crist) Winterstein of Bonita Springs, FL. She has many grandchildren, great children, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard to whom she was married for more than 50 years, her son Brent R. Jewell, grandson Jeff Dyer, and brothers Everett, Lyle, and Harvey Brannan. Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations in her memory to your local food bank or humane society.