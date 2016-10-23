Hazel Marie Adams

She was born February 6, 1927 in New London, daughter of the late Leroy and Marie G.(Landis) Campbell. Hazel had been a lifelong resident of New London, Fitchville and Greenwich areas.

She had worked for many years at C.E. Ward Co. and then Thomas Creative Apparel both of New London. Hazel was a member of the First Baptist Church, New London. She loved flowers, gardening, humming birds and most of all her family.

She is survived by her children, Hazel Eldridge (Larry) of Greenwich, Richard Adams, Jr. (Pam) of Bucyrus, Rose Wilson (John) Greenwich, Jerry Adams (Tina) Willard; 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren; her sister, Emily Resor. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Richard Adams, Sr., her daughter, Carol Adams, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 1 grandson, 1 great grandson, 1 great granddaughter.

Friends may call from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at the Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main St., New London and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Fitchville Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church, 432 Park Ave., New London, Ohio 44851. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com