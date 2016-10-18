Dorothy H. Krogh

She was born October 28, 1919, in Lima, Ohio, to the late William and Faye (Swisher) Murray, and came to this area in 1964 from Lima. Dorothy was a member of the Norwalk First United Methodist Church, and was an employee of the former Fanny Farmer Candy Company, Norwalk, Ohio, for 16 years. She is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Sandra and Gene Lee of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Karen and Mike Schaffer of Norwalk, Ohio, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert O. Krogh in 2014.

There will be no calling hours. Private family services will be held in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio, 44870, to the Norwalk First United Methodist Church, 60 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857.

