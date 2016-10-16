Seth Hammond

He was born on October 4, 1993 in Sandusky to Matthew and Julie (Cihy) Hammond. He was a 2012 graduate of Huron High School. He worked at Wendy's in Huron. Seth loved working on car audio systems, making memes, had a special love of animals, bred ball pythons, had a true love of music, and an unmatchable sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiance Darian Davenport, his daughter Aubrey, and a son on the way, two sisters Brianna and fiance Corey and Kiersten Hammond, maternal grandparents Mike and Linda Cihy, two nephews Sage and Silas, and several special Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents William and Ann Hammond, uncles Bill, Joe, and aunt Elizabeth maternal Great-Grandmother Jewell Haley, and two cousins Roch Jr. and Drew Hammond.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Services will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at The Chapel in Sandusky with a short reception to follow.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

Seth choose to help others by being an organ donor. The family would like to thank Lifebanc for its work in creating a lasting legacy for Seth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.