Marjorie E. Roth

She was born May 2, 1925 in Bellevue, Ohio, to the late Olive I. and Agnes L. (Smith) Hipp, and lived in this area most of her Life. Marjorie was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, the Women of St. Paul, and the Daughters of Isabella. She was a former cashier at Jo & Ed’s Carryout, and St. Paul Catholic School cafeteria. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, and drawing.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Gary Roth of Mansfield, Ohio, and Holly (Donald) Kopp of Avon Lake, Ohio, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Francis Egle of Norwalk, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Roth in 2002, by her son, Eric Roth, by her daughter, Gail Johnson, and by her sister, Joann West.

Friends may call on Monday, October 17, 2016 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in Walker Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following calling hours on Monday, October 17, 2016 at 12:30 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, 91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Rev. Paul Schriener will officiate. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by going to http://www.edwalkerfuneralhome.com./