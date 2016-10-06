Dr. Ruth A. Cover - Tarleton

She graduated from Monroeville High School in 1960. She moved to Davenport Iowa the year following her high school graduation and attended Palmer College of Chiropractic - graduating in 1965. She was a trailblazer in the field of Chiropractic care; being one of just a few women in her graduating class. She celebrated with her class in Davenport Iowa at their 50th year class reunion in August of 2015. She worked in several Chiropractic offices for several years before starting her own practice in 1969 in Mount Gilead,

Ohio. She was well known in the Chiropractic community and was a member of the Ohio State Chiropractic Association and served as an officer for several years. She retired and sold her Chiropractic Practice in 2000. In her retirement she was very involved in her church – Caldwell United Methodist Church – preparing and serving dinners for many of the children’s youth group meetings. She was also very active with the Republican Central Committee in Noble County Ohio, and wishes that in her memory we all vote #TRUMP. She married Thomas N. Tarleton on March 10, 1993. She was also very involved in her husband, Tom’s Masonic Journey. She loved to travel – going many places around the world with Family, Friends and of course her late husband Tom.

Those left to cherish her memory are: Her Daughters Jackie Morrison of Obetz, OH and Tonya (Todd) Reed Of Oregon, OH; Grandchildren: Jessica (Brian) Matthes, Katherine Morrison, Jaris Morrison, Samuel Morrison, Darren Reed, and Matthew Reed; Great-Grandchildren: Quianton and Callie Rae Matthes; Brothers and Sisters: Vernon Smith, Sue (Mike) McFadden, Sharon (Wayne) Francisco, Marvin Smith, John Smith, Melvin (Carol) Smith, Elaine (Miguel Bolio) Opper, and Darlene (Eric Gangluff) Smith; She is also survived by many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by Her first husband Robert D. Cover; Her second husband Thomas N. Tarleton, Her Sisters: Rita Leber and Barbara Brassard, and Her Sisters-In-Law Sharon Smith and Virginia Smith.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 9, 2016 from 1:00 to 6:00 PM and Monday, October 10, 2016 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 10:00 AM at the Caldwell United Methodist Church, 537 Main Street, Caldwell, OH 43724, with Pastor Jim Cooper and Pastor Dan Bayes co-officiating. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery in Marysville, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To offer words of comfort to the family please visit the funeral home’s web site at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net, find us on Facebook or call our caring staff at (740) 732-1311.