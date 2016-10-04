Janice M. Chisholm

Janice is survived by her children, Mary (Roger) Harmon, Charrlee Richtarsic and Kathie (Roger) Williams; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mary (nee Cupit) Miller; first husband, Thomas Jordan; second husband, Charles Chisholm; sons, Royal (Kathy) Chisholm and Thomas Jordan; 8 brothers; 2 sisters; grandchildren, Jeremy, Christopher and David and numerous relatives and friends.

Janice was born on February 26, 1918 in Greenwich, OH and lived in Willard. She graduated from Greenwich High School.

A special place existed in Janice’s heart for each member of her family and friends. To her, family was always the most important thing in life. She made plastic canvas ornaments, which she gave to family members and friends. She enjoyed reading, word search and traveling with family to Alaska, Bahamas, Grand Canyon and other countries.

Janice was a 4-H advisor in North Fairfield for 28 years. She was also a Girl Scout leader and helped with Cub Scouts. Janice was a member of the North Fairfield Methodist Church, she held many positions and taught Sunday school for several years. Janice was also a member of the North Fairfield Legion Auxiliary since 1988, United Methodist Women and For Efficacy Farm Women Club.

The family will receive guests Thursday, October 6, 2016 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Eastman Funeral Home in Greenwich. A funeral service will be held Friday 2 pm at the United Methodist Church of North Fairfield. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.