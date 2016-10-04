Ima C. Booth

She was born November 2, 1928 in Naugatuck, WV to the late William and Ida (Meade) Damron. She married the love of her life, Bob Booth, on June 7, 1947. They were married 67 years until his passing on February 14, 2014. She was a 1947 graduate Marshall University in Huntington, WV. She loved teaching school for more than 30 years, 10 years in WV and 23 in Bellevue, OH and Berlin Heights, OH. She spent the winters in Florida with her husband until moving there permanently in 2011. She attended the Sandusky Church of God and First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She loved her family and put them above herself. She especially enjoyed family gatherings.

Ima is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Andy) Evans of Jacksonville, FL and Maureena (Frenchy) Boyce of Bayview; four grandsons, Brad Evans of Belmont, CA, Brian Evans of Jacksonville, FL, Joshua Spangler of Knoxville, TN and Nathan (Marisa) Spangler of Sandusky; a great-granddaughter, Jerica Spangler of Collins, OH; a brother, Bill (Joan) Damron of Germantown, OH; and many loving nieces, nephews and devoted friends.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Glynn in 1971; sisters, Velma Starr, Nileen Ellis, Mildred Thompson and Gloria Grashel; and brother, Freelan Damron.

Friends may call on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:30 A.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk with the Rev. Sam Studer, pastor of the Sandusky Church of God officiating. A graveside service will be held Friday at 1:00 P.M. at Mountain View Memory Gardens in Maher, WV.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.