Paul Edward Hicks

Paul worked as a custodian at South Central Schools, and then became the plant operations manager at Willard Mercy Hospital. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who was looking forward to getting out in the woods this fall. Paul was very handy with an ability to fix or make almost anything. He loved to tinker away in his shop; he made his own bows and built a cabin with the help of his Amish friends on his property. He found relaxation in roaming his property on his Gator. He also enjoyed bluegrass music and enjoyed picking away at the banjo and guitar. Paul was a fairly quiet man but when he did open up, he was charismatic and those around him enjoyed his company. A truly devoted grandfather, Paul adored everything they did. Family was the most important thing in his life and he did everything in his power to make sure they were well taken care of and loved.

Survivors include his wife, Renee (nee Albert); daughter, Elizabeth (Dustin) Hefner, of Lima; grandchildren, Cade and Ellie; siblings, Josephine Gearhart, Wanda Neeley, Lillian Hale, Harold Hicks, Marion Mitchell Hicks, Cora Frances Hicks, Alma Ruth Oney, Joyce Arlene Adkins and many special nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his sisters, Alva Luna and Katherine Whitaker.

Friends and family may call from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Thursday, October 6th at the Greenwich Baptist Church , 96 Townsend Street, Greenwich, where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenwich. Memorial donations can be made to any charity that is special to the donor. Expressions of sympathy may be given at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.