Thomas R. Hedrick Sr.

He was born February 11, 1954 in Norwalk and was a 1972 graduate of Norwalk High School and Ehove. Tom cofounded H.B.E. Machine Incorporated in 1985 with his brother Ralph and Jim Ebert and was the current owner and operator with his son Tom Jr. in Monroeville. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and any activities they were involved in, his shop, the company of friends working on pulling tractors and attending tractor pulls.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, the former Susan I. Smith; one son, Thomas R. (Jane) Hedrick, Jr. of Monroeville; five beloved grandchildren, Logan, Camryn, Jaxson, Brooklyn and Brienne; one sister, Christina Zimmerman of Norwalk; two brothers, Ralph (Karen) Hedrick of Monroeville and William (Brenda) Hedrick of Chandler, Arizona; and step brother Patrick Borchardt.

Also survived by loving mother-in-law Joanne D. Smith as well as his wife’s Brother’s and Sister’s and their spouses as follows Howard and Jan Smith; Robert and Carolyn Smith; Kimberly and Brian Lucal; Russell and Joan Smith; Rebecca and Donald Sitterly; John and Krista Smith as well as too many beloved niece’s and nephew’s to list.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl Hedrick in 1972; Ruth (Hill) Hedrick in 2005; his father in law, Robert L. Smith in 2011 and Step Father Arthur (Tiny) Borchardt in 1991.

Friends may call Monday, October 3, 2016 from 4-8:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at 10:30 AM in the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1322 Settlement Road, Norwalk. Fr. Ronald A. Schock will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph School, St Joseph Church Window Campaign, 79 Chapel Street, Monroeville, Ohio 44847 or St Alphonsus Church 1322 Settlement Road Norwalk, Ohio 44857.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.