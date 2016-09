Zack was employed at Wilbert Plastics in Bellevue. He was a certified welder.

He graduated from Margaretta High School in the class of 2007. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.

Friends will be received Monday, Oct. 3 from noon until a memorial service, at 2 p.m. at Foos and Foos Funeral Service, Bellevue.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.