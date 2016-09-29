Norbert O. Wilhelm

He was born March 22, 1932 in Norwalk and had attended St. Joseph Catholic Elementary and Monroeville High School. Norbert was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was employed as a farmer and had also worked at Wilson Meats, Bernie Schaffer Construction, Rotary Printing and Sunrise Co-Op.

Norbert was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, The Holy Name Society and American Legion Post #547. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandsons and his great grandchildren, traveling, going to Florida, playing cards and visiting casinos.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, whom he married on September 7, 1957, the former Geraldine “Gerry” Ruffing; three children, Sue Wilhelm of Huntington, Indiana, Pat (Carl) Dahm and Dave (Sherri) Wilhelm both of Monroeville; two grandsons, Aaron (Christina) Dahm of Monroeville and Andy (Katie) Dahm of Norwalk; three great grandchildren, Addison, Stella and Garrett Dahm; two sisters in law, Ruth Wilhelm and Theresa Wilhelm, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Matilda (Meyer) Wilhelm and three brothers, Arnold, Leonard “Pete” and Harold “Shorty” Wilhelm; and one sister in law, Anna Wilhelm.

Friends may call Friday, September 30, 2016 from 2-8:00 PM at the Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 1, 2016 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 66 Chapel Street, Monroeville. Fr. Ronald Schock will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund, 79 Chapel Street, Monroeville, Ohio 44847 or to the Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

