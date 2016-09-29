Donald Paul Stoll

He has been re-united with his father, Donald Anthony Stoll and his Uncle Robert Stoll, whom he greatly loved and missed. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Donald and Gladys Osborn, his paternal grandparents Carl V “NIB” and Viola Stoll, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Donnie attended high school at Western Reserve High School where he participated in baseball, basketball, football, and track.

He was a long time member of the Local 480 and worked all his life in the construction field. He was an avid outdoors person and enjoyed fishing, camping, and enjoyed spending time with this daughter, friends, and family.

Donnie, is survived by his daughter, Shannon Stoll; his son, Terry Brady; his mother, Carol Stoll, his sisters: Suzie Sidell (David), nephews Derik, David, and niece, Danielle Sidell, Wendy Clark and nieces Cameron and Casey Clark; Donna Fairfax (Danny) Sampson, Ronnie, and Tyler Slack, and sister, Ashley Morris Price (Mike) and nephew, Beau Price.

A gathering for family and friends will be held Sunday, October 2, 2016 from 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk. A reception will follow at the American Legion Post 41 in Norwalk, where friends and family will share their memories. Private interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at norwalkfuneral.com.