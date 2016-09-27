Judy M. Pullin

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Larry R. Pullin; her children, Steven M Pullin of Berea, Ohio, Catherine L (Allan) Lane of Middleburg Heights, Ohio and Brenda (Chad) Lewis of Clinton, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, Jon Olien-Lewis, Noah Lane, Emily Lane, Adam Lane, Kaitlyn Lewis and her siblings, Barbara Freeze of Wilmington, Ohio and Robert Hogan of Lexington, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Dan Olien.

Friends and family will be received from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2016 at the Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main St., New London. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the New London United Methodist Church, 58 East Main St., with Pastor James Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at the Rochester Cemetery, Griggs Road. Memorials if desired may be given to the Rochester United Methodist Church, 201 South State St., Rochester, Ohio 44090. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.