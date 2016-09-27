John Eschen

He was a 1966 graduate of Western Reserve High School. He served in the US Army for nine years during the Vietnam Conflict and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He owned and operated the former Wakeman Service Center for several years, and taught Automotive Tech EHOVE Career Center 23 years, retiring in 2009. During his summers he enjoyed working on Put-In-Bay, driving tour trains for Island Transportation.

He was an active member of the Wakeman Fire Department, serving from 1979 until his retirement as Chief in 2007. He was a member of the Vermilion VFW, American Legion, Wakeman Eagles, Northern Ohio FOOLS, and the Skip Dugan Antique Car Club on Put-In-Bay. He loved antique cars and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years Margaret (Masterson), his son Sean (Liza) Eschen, of Wakeman, two brothers Randy, of Norwalk, and Ted, of Kipton, four grandchildren, Kalob, Kayla, Kaden, and Kagen, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Mary Ellen (Wacker) Eschen, and his granddaughter Kaitlyn.

Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman, where services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Parkinson Foundation Northeast Region, PO Box 271, Tallmadge, OH 44278