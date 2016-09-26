logo
obituary

Marjorie Ann "Marge" Van Laar

• Today at 4:59 PM

CELERYVILLY — Marjorie Ann “Marge” Van Laar, 90 of Celeryville died Thursday morning, September 8, 2016 in her home after an extended illness surrounded by her loving family. Marge was born January 26, 1926 in Celeryville, the daughter of the late Edd and Ann (Buurma) Wiers. She had lived in Celeryville all of her life and was a 1944 graduate of New Haven High School. On June 25, 1946 she married John W. Van Laar and he died August 26, 2014. Marge loved music and attending concerts and was an avid golfer and member of the Willard Golf Club for most of her life. These activities were important to her but her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews were all most near and dear to her heart. She never met a stranger, instead they were always a new friend.

Marge is survived by her two sons and daughters–in-law, David and Carol Van Laar of Wynona, IL and John N. and Sonia Van Laar of Irvine, CA; her two daughters, Carol Noble of Celeryville and Linnea Kuipers of Spring Lake, MI; her grandchildren and their spouses: Carrie and Scott Thomason of Sugar Hill, GA, Chad Robinson of Mt. Vernon, Brandon and Carly Van Laar of Watkinsville, GA, Wesley and Jenni Robinson of Leland, NC, and Isabelle, Joseph and Audrey Van Laar of Irvine, CA; 9 great-grandchildren: Raven, Siy, Maya, and Marley Robinson, Jordan, Carter, and Camden Thomason, Aiden and Avery Van Laar; her sister and brother-n-law, Joyce and Jerry Boerman of Green Valley, AZ; and her two sisters-in-law, Tress Wiers and Faith Wiers, both of Celeryville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, five brothers: Henry, Frank, Corwin, Norman and Eddy Wiers; and her son-in-law, Duane Kuipers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 1, at 11:30 AM in Willard Christian Reformed Church, Celeryville, with Pastor Terence Visser officiating. The Van Laar family will greet friends and family from 10 until11:20 AM in the church. Graveside services will be held Saturday morning, October 1 at 9:00 AM in Maple Grove Cemetery, New Haven. The family request memorial contributions be given to the Celeryville Christian School, 4200 Broadway Road, Willard, Ohio 44890, or Willard Christian Reformed Church, 4180 Broadway Road, Willard, Ohio 44890. The LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE is honored to be assisting the Van Laar family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.