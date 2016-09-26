Marjorie Ann “Marge” Van Laar

Marge is survived by her two sons and daughters–in-law, David and Carol Van Laar of Wynona, IL and John N. and Sonia Van Laar of Irvine, CA; her two daughters, Carol Noble of Celeryville and Linnea Kuipers of Spring Lake, MI; her grandchildren and their spouses: Carrie and Scott Thomason of Sugar Hill, GA, Chad Robinson of Mt. Vernon, Brandon and Carly Van Laar of Watkinsville, GA, Wesley and Jenni Robinson of Leland, NC, and Isabelle, Joseph and Audrey Van Laar of Irvine, CA; 9 great-grandchildren: Raven, Siy, Maya, and Marley Robinson, Jordan, Carter, and Camden Thomason, Aiden and Avery Van Laar; her sister and brother-n-law, Joyce and Jerry Boerman of Green Valley, AZ; and her two sisters-in-law, Tress Wiers and Faith Wiers, both of Celeryville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, five brothers: Henry, Frank, Corwin, Norman and Eddy Wiers; and her son-in-law, Duane Kuipers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 1, at 11:30 AM in Willard Christian Reformed Church, Celeryville, with Pastor Terence Visser officiating. The Van Laar family will greet friends and family from 10 until11:20 AM in the church. Graveside services will be held Saturday morning, October 1 at 9:00 AM in Maple Grove Cemetery, New Haven. The family request memorial contributions be given to the Celeryville Christian School, 4200 Broadway Road, Willard, Ohio 44890, or Willard Christian Reformed Church, 4180 Broadway Road, Willard, Ohio 44890. The LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE is honored to be assisting the Van Laar family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.