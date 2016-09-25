Austin D. Collins

He was born on May 13, 1995 to Jeremy A. Collins and Michelle L. (Eckert) Souslin.

Austin is a 2014 Willard High School graduate and worked as a pipe welder for WSI Welding Services in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a member of the Willard V.F.W. and Local 295 Plumbers and Pipe Fitters in Daytona, Florida. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, as well as hunting, fishing, and adventurous outdoor activities.

Austin is survived by his mother and step father, Michelle (John) Souslin of Willard; father, Jeremy Collins (April Music) of Willard; a brother, Logan Eckert; a step brother, Dylan Souslin; maternal grandparents, Michael and Mary Eckert of Claypool, IN; paternal grandmother, Patricia Andrade of Mansfield; paternal great grandfather, Clarence Collins; maternal great grandmothers, Opal Cole and Betty Eckert; 4 aunts, Melissa Tuttle, Maria Wells, Casey Dameron, Ayanda Hicks; an uncle, Jeffrey Collins; cousins and other extended relatives.

He was preceded in death by his great grandfather, Edward Cole and an uncle, Ronnie Collins.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Tuesday, September 27, 2016 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com