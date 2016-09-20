Roger L. Shepherd Sr.

He was born May 15, 1948 in Hueysville, KY to the late Arnold Shepherd and Eunice (Moore) Hicks. He served in the US National Guard from 1978 until 1984. He worked at the former VanDresser Corp., Falhauber and Industrial Powder Coating. He was a member of Freedom Christian Fellowship and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, muscle cars and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen R. (Gregory) Shepherd of Monroeville; children, Roger L. (Serena) Shepherd II of Willard, Kevin R. (Mary) Shepherd of Attica and Shari R. (Mike) Wright of Willard; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; 10 siblings, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter in infancy, Kimberly Rose in 1968.

Friends may call Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. at Freedom Christian Fellowship Church, 4935 Ohio 601, Norwalk with Pastor Roy Harless officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the church.

