Mary Kluding

• Today at 5:18 PM

NORWALK — Mary Kluding, 94, Norwalk, passed away at Gaymont Nursing Center in Norwalk on September 19, 2016.

She was born on June 22, 1922 in McCutchenville, Ohio, daughter to the late Webb and Mary (Sullivan) Hester. Mary was a lifelong resident of Huron County. She graduated from Norwalk High School and was a cheerleader.

Mary worked at Fanny Farmer for 30 years, Norwalk City Schools for 15 years, then Norwalk Raceway Park until she retired at the age of 90.

She was a member of the Norwalk Eagles, Elks and American Legion. Mary enjoyed fishing and hunting along with her 5 boys.

Mary is survived by her children, Edward (Caryn), Joseph and Thomas (Patricia) Krisha; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and brother, Robert Hester.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Emil Krisha; second husband, Ralph Kluding; sons, William and John “Jack” Krisha; daughter-in-law, Carol Krisha; grandson, James Krisha and siblings, Elizabeth Phillips, Finley, Jim, May Bell and Jane.

Mary’s family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Friday, September 23, 2016 at Eastman Funeral Home, New London where a service will be held at 11 am Saturday with Pastor Doug Lang officiating. Burial will follow in Fitchville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.