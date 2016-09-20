Mary Kluding

She was born on June 22, 1922 in McCutchenville, Ohio, daughter to the late Webb and Mary (Sullivan) Hester. Mary was a lifelong resident of Huron County. She graduated from Norwalk High School and was a cheerleader.

Mary worked at Fanny Farmer for 30 years, Norwalk City Schools for 15 years, then Norwalk Raceway Park until she retired at the age of 90.

She was a member of the Norwalk Eagles, Elks and American Legion. Mary enjoyed fishing and hunting along with her 5 boys.

Mary is survived by her children, Edward (Caryn), Joseph and Thomas (Patricia) Krisha; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and brother, Robert Hester.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Emil Krisha; second husband, Ralph Kluding; sons, William and John “Jack” Krisha; daughter-in-law, Carol Krisha; grandson, James Krisha and siblings, Elizabeth Phillips, Finley, Jim, May Bell and Jane.

Mary’s family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Friday, September 23, 2016 at Eastman Funeral Home, New London where a service will be held at 11 am Saturday with Pastor Doug Lang officiating. Burial will follow in Fitchville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.