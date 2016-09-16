Harold “Dean” Redinger

He was born Sep. 14, 1935 in St. Joseph, M., the son of the late George Riley and Freda Fern (Hill) Redinger.

Attended Western University and graduated from Central High School in St Joseph, Mo.

Dean served in the United States Marine Corp and United States Army MP. He was employed with Prudential Insurance and retired after 28 years and later was a rural mail carrier from the Monroeville Post Office and also Woodard’s Photography.

He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Bellevue Elks Lodge 1013 and its secretary for 25 Years, he was also a member of Bellevue Eagles Aerie 490 and the former Club-Amer-Ital.

Survivors include his wife, Josephine (Provenzale) Resigner, whom he married Aug. 28, 1962; children, Ricky (Jackie) Gundrum of Castalia, Gary, (Theresa) Gundrum of Castalia, Deborah Claus of Bellevue, Annette (Dave) Whinnery of Sandusky, Deanne (Craig) Zarrielo of Ft. Myers, Fla.; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and his sister; Joyce Gallu Norfolk, NE.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandsons; Lukas Gundrum, David “D.J.” Whinnery and Stevie Claus.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bellevue Catholic Cemetery.

Foos and Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue is in care of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, The American Lung Association or Immaculate Conception Church for Memorial Masses.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.