Eileen Louise Schafer

She was born June 21, 1920 in Greenwich, Ohio, daughter of the late Loy and Etta Beveridge. Eileen was a 1938 graduate of Greenwich High School. When she lived in Greenwich she had been a member of the Greenwich United Methodist Church, the former Amity Chapter 166 Order of the Eastern Star for 43 years.

Eileen worked and managed the Greenwich Theater for 12 years. She had been the billing clerk at Sanit-All Products Corp. for 15 years, worked at the Westinghouse Air Brake Co. for 5 years , the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation office for 6 months and was a bookkeeper at Fishbaugh Construction Co. for 22 years until her retirement. She enjoyed reading and working with plastic canvas.

She is survived by her son Paul (Marcia) Schafer, of Clinton, Utah; granddaughter Kelly of Harrisville, Utah and grandson, Kevin of Layton, Utah. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Joseph Schafer.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2016 at Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Lori Douglas-Weaver officiating. Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich assisted the family with local arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com