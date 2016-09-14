He is survived by his wife Sherry Loyer; sons Bernard J. Loyer III and Timothy Allen Loyer; daughters Sheila and April Loyer; brothers Michael Loyer (Sandra), Tom Loyer (Alice); sisters Reneé Whitney and Maria Hackathorn and seven grandchildren.

He has resided in Trenton, S.C. for the past 11 years, coming from the Cleveland area. Mr. Loyer was a veteran in the U.S. Marine Corps and the National Guard and was a member of the Trenton Flyers Club. He was also employed by NASA as an electrical power dispatcher.

Although time goes on, Mr. Loyer will not be forgotten. His memory will live on forever in the hearts of those whom he loved.

The Loyer family cordially invites all to join in celebrating life on Sept. 17 at 3287 Hartland Center Road, Collins. The plane will take off at 3 p.m.

The family requests that you bring thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Bernard J.Loyer Jr.