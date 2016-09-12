He lived independently and led a relatively active life up until the end. He was born November 20, 1921 to Wilmer Vinton Phillips and Mary Ida Schneiter in Fitchville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Ann Hester and his brother William. He is survived by his children John Robert (June) of Maine, Deborah Phillips of Cleveland, Daniel (Lynnette) of North Fairfield; his grandchildren Melissa LInscott (Brian) of Maine, Nathan (Karen) of Massachusetts, Brian (Stacey) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Craig of Chicago, great grandchildren Gabrielle, Jackson, Helena, Everett, Alyssa, Timothy and Keira.

As a boy he helped his Dad with all of the many tasks involved in maintaining a farm. He became adept at driving a team of work horses. Once out of high school he began driving a bakery truck doing home delivery for Lehman’s Bakery in New London. Even in his later years he was able to recall many of his customers. It was not uncommon for him to leave bakery orders on the kitchen table when no one was home. He found one of his customer’s sheep had gotten out of the pen and he found the shepherd dog who quickly gathered them up.

He proudly served in World War II, Pacific Theatre, Technical Sergeant (E6), Headquarters Company, 213th United States Field Artillery Battalion, 40th Division, engaged for 3 years and 3 months. His adeptness with mathematics earned him the position of “pencil pusher”, calculating by hand the trajectory of the artillery ammunition of 105mm howitzers. His Division was heavily engaged in the fight around Fort Stotsenburg and Clark Field during the operations resulting in the liberation of Manila. He was able to recall vivid details of his war-time experiences, often with trembling voice. He often said, “We did nothing heroic, we were just good soldiers.”

Upon his return to the states he worked again with Lehman’s Bakery and then took up truck driving as an owner/operator, hauling steel and a variety of other large items requiring transport on a flat bed. In his many years of driving he was never the cause of an accident. He was always home on weekends and took time off for family vacations and other special activities.

He was devoted to his family and home, and often expressed his pride in how well his children and grandchildren have fared in life. He instilled in his children a strong work ethic and pride in accomplishment. He provided well and supported his children’s involvement in scouts, hobbies and other extra-curricular activities.

After retirement he and Elizabeth traveled extensively across the United States. He restored a 1921 Ford pick-up truck and took it to numerous truck shows across the Midwest. He diligently took up the task of recording genealogical records. He taught himself how to use a computer and entered thousands of names into the Family Tree software. He was passionate about making sure that family records and photos were properly stored and maintained and has left a rich legacy of family history to his children.

He lovingly cared for his wife during her long battle with dementia and was able to keep her at home for most of her journey through that dark valley. When he was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 92 he took up a diet and exercise program and was able to get off insulin permanently.

The story-teller has fallen silent. His many years of family record keeping have been passed on to the next generation. And another of the “Greatest Generation” has passed on, with the invitation to those who follow to carry on the good fight.

