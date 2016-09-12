Marvin R. Risner

He was born in Willard, Ohio on March 10, 1956 to the late Vernon and Ethel (Ousley) Risner. He was employed as a collision specialist with Nagy's Body and Frame in Ashland. Marvin enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, fireworks and family time. He will be remembered for his big heart and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Laura (Ludwick) Risner, whom he married on August 25, 2001; four children, Dakota Wise of Mansfield, Catherine Wise of Mansfield, Ryan (Anita) Keene of Bucyrus, and Donna Milo of Galion; one grandson, Darian "Shorty" Milo of Galion; two great granddaughters, Kendall and Nadalie Milo; a sister, Marlene (Chris) Hale of Plymouth; a niece, Lisa (Mike) Back of Florida; four nephews, Michael (Suzy) Risner Jr. of Fremont, Matthew Stein of Shelby, Adam (Stacy) Hale of Port Clinton, and Dustin (Susanna) Hale of Willard; numerous great nieces and nephews; his father-in-law, Al Waltz of Florida; mother-in-law, Marcia Weber of New Mexico; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary (Mike) Ours and family of Florida, Brad (Karen) Ludwick and family of Arizona, John (Tamee) Ludwick and family of North Dakota, and Robert Ludwick of New York.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Mike, Mark, and Larry Risner.

Visitation will be held at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Thursday, September 15, 2016 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM where the funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM with Phil Beverly officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com