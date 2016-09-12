Judith A. Reitz

Judith graduated from Midview High School in 1974 and married the love of her life Gary in 1979. They shared nearly 38 years together.

Judith took great pride in yardwork and diligently cared for her flowers and landscaping. She adored her husband, grandchildren and puppies. She loved and was loved by her family. She enjoyed decorating, cooking and coaching her children in little league.

In addition to her parents and husband she is survived by her children, Lorne Black of Norwalk, Terry (Carissa) Reitz of Wellington, Kirk (Elizabeth) Reitz of Greenwich and Michelle (Brian) Tague of Berlin Heights; grandchildren, Taylor (Curtis) Silver, Kaden Black, Karley Black, Kelson Black, Linken Black, Tylar Reitz, Bailee Reitz, Kirsten (Kody) Manners, Morgan Reitz, Kyiler Reitz, Travis Reitz and Joshua and Brandon Tague; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Mike (Darlene) Taylor, John Taylor and Chris Taylor and numerous nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday September 14th from 4-8 pm at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main St., Wellington. Rev. Lee Stull will officiate the funeral services which will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Kipton Community Church, 511 Church St, Kipton. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Wellington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norton-Eastman Funeral Home in care of the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.