He was born on December 7, 1930 in Willard, Ohio and was a lifelong resident. He served with the U.S. Army Paratroops, 11th Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky and Alaska from Nov. 1950 to Nov. 1953 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He graduated from Willard High School in 1948 and attended Bowling Green State University studying Business and Coaching for one year. He worked 15 years at Pioneer Rubber Co. and retired from CSX R.R. after 28 years. He was a life member of the Willard American Legion Post #514 and member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Gene is survived by his sons, Mike and Dawn (Arnold) Haynes of Willard, Ohio, Tom and Vicki (Metcalfe) Haynes of Willard, Ohio; daughters, Cindy King Haynes of Attica, Ohio, Sandy Williams of Willard, Ohio, Connie Cavello Haynes of Willard, Ohio and 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Gene was preceded in death by his father and mother, Edgar F. and Geneva (Forbes) Haynes; sister Phyllis Ansel, wife, Donna (Kennard) Haynes; daughter Leslie Crouse and grandson Chance Cavello.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 14, 2016 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio where the funeral Service will be Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Luigi Perez officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or Stein Hospice of Sandusky. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.secorfuneralhomes.com.