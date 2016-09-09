Stephen Clifford Claus

Steve was a 1993 graduate of Bellevue High School. He was employed as a project manager for David Price Metal Services in Norwalk. Steve loved anything with a motor but especially Harley Davidson’s and racing. He was a former member of the Club Amer-ITAL and the Eagles Aerie 4354.

He is survived by his father, Ron (Lynn Wood) Claus of Bellevue; mother, Debbie Claus of Bellevue; Companion, Jodi Hunter of Wakeman; step children, Kaitlynn and Mason of Wakeman; a brother, David (Shelley) Claus of Bellevue; a sister, Melissa (Ryan) Leach of Kettering, OH; nephews: Lincoln, Zayne, and Reid; nieces, Paras and Kennedy; and grandparents, Dean and Josey Redinger of Sandusky.

Steve is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Albert and Mary Claus; and maternal grandfather, Clement Clifford Barnes.

Friends will be received on Sunday, September 11, 2016 from 2-7 p.m. at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where the Rosary will be recited Sunday at 1:30 pm. A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 231 E. Center St., Bellevue.

Memorials can be made to the Harmon Field Foundation, 27 Court St., Tiffin, OH 44883 or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com