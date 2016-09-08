logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
obituary

Adam S. Castle

• Sep 8, 2016 at 10:15 PM

WILLARD — Adam S. Castle, age 34, resident of Willard, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at the Willard Mercy Hospital from injuries sustained from a tragic automobile accident. He was born on May 23, 1982 in Shelby, Ohio to Sharon (Danhoff) Holida and Lanny Castle. Adam was a 2000 graduate of Willard High School and a former employee of Theil's Wheels in Upper Sandusky. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and spending time with his children.

He is survived by his daughter, Kylee Castle; son, Jaxton Castle; mother, Sharon (Ken) Holida of Willard; step-grandparents, Dean & Gypsie Holida of Willard; maternal grandfather, Kenneth (Ellen) Danhoff of Willard; step-sister, Stephanie (Matt) Peters of Columbus; half-sister Courtney Adams; half-brother, Andrew Castle and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lanny Castle and maternal grandparents, Janice (Robert) Remmy.

Friends may call at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio on Monday, September 12, 2016 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM where a funeral service will be at 1:00 PM with Pastor Blanche Tyree officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to P.A.A.R.I. thru the Willard Police Dept. Online condolences can be made at www.secorfuneralhomes.com