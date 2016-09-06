Beverly Ann Uline

She was born September 17, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late George and Fern (nee Oney) Guist.

Beloved partner and best friend to David McClafferty Sr. Cherished mother of Jacqueline (Donovan) Stang, Donna Uline, Carol (Greg) Hawley, and Elaine (Eric) Benson. Dear grandmother of Grant, Garrett, Derek, Zachary, Allan, and Erica. Sister to James (Kathy) Guist and the late John Guist.

She was a member of the VFW, Eagles, and Moose Lodge. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and reading. She will forever be one of the wisest ladies we ever knew.

Friends may join the family for a graveside service Friday, September 9, 2016 at 11:00 am at Eastlawn Memory Gardens, 2869 Grafton Road, Brunswick, Ohio 44212. (Please meet at Cemetery) Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Brunswick, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Beverly to a charity of your choice.