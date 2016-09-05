Robert A. Pifer

He was born November 7, 1960 in Norwalk and attended Monroeville High School.

He is survived by one sister, Mary (Harold) Leber of Centerburg, Ohio; two brothers, John (Cindi) Pifer and James (Lee) Pifer both of Monroeville; two step sisters, Carla (Angelo) Elliott of Temperance, MI and Debra Barnes of Sandusky; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary (Tommas) Pifer; father, John H. Pifer; step mother, Shirley (Hand) Pifer and one nephew.

At the request of the deceased cremation has taken place.

Graveside services will be held Friday, September 9, 2016 at 1:30 PM in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroeville. Fr. Ronald Schock will officiate. A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held Saturday, September 10, 2016 after 2:00 PM at the Monroeville Rod & Gun Club, Rd 1 Peru Center Road, Monroeville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe Street, Monroeville is assisting the family with arrangements.

